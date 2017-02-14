US comedian John Oliver using breakfast ads to 'educate' President Trump

US TV host John Oliver plans to "educate" President Donald Trump on "facts that matter" using breakfast TV commercials.

Oliver said he intended to run commercials designed to look like a direct-response medical announcement.

Instead they will offer information on subjects like the nuclear triad and African geography.

"I'm a professional cowboy and I use catheters," a hat-clad actor declares in one commercial.

"There's two things I know. I don't like pain when I cath, and the nuclear triad consists of land-based missiles, submarine-launched missiles and aerial bombers."

“We all need to commit to defining the reality of facts,” Oliver said on “Last Week Tonight”.

Oliver expressed skittishness about having his talk show focus too much on the nation’s 45th President.

His staff determined that the president currently relies upon cable news and non-mainstream press reports from web outlets.

To combat this, the staff will air the ads in the hope of bringing the leader up to date on issues they believe matter.

“Trump’s reality can change with a single sentence,” Oliver said, who spent half an hour in a recent episode railing against a White House that he feels is making policy based on debunked and dubious information.

This isn’t the first time the “Last Week Tonight” staff has produced and run commercials to further the point of a topical segment.

In 2015, after launching a damning report on World Cup governing body FIFA, Oliver and his staff purchased ad time on Trinidad’s TV6.

In the pitch, Oliver took aim at FIFA executive Jack Warner, who had offered to divulge scandalous details about the beleaguered sports operation, to make good on his promise.

Most cable systems get two minutes of ad time per hour that they can sell to either local advertisers who can’t afford to purchase national ad time, or to bigger advertisers who want to place ads in specific regions to put a message in front of a very specific audience.

In this instance, “Last Week Tonight” will buy commercials for a viewership of one.

The commercial are set to air in the Washington D.C. area cable systems between 8:30am and 9am. during Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” CNN’s “New Day” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

