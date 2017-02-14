‘Not in this country’: Lambie in heated clash with Muslim youth leader over Sharia Law

Tasmanian independent senator Jacqui Lambie and a female Muslim youth leader have clashed in a heated debate on the ABC’s Q&A program on Monday night, when the crossbencher declared followers of Sharia Law should be deported.

‘Not in this country’: Senator Jacqui Lambie defends her support of Trump’s Muslim ban in heated Q&A debate

A shouting match between the pair followed a question from a man in the audience who told the panel mass migration of people between continents has meant “people bring with them different cultures, experiences and expectations”.

“This mixture of people, some of them oppressed for a long time has put the meaning of democracy in question," he said.

“Is it not the time for democratic leaders of the world to identify and define the rules, so migration doesn’t disturb the peace and harmony of the community?”

In response, Lambie acknowledged she was pushing for Australia to follow Donald Trump’s example by deporting all Muslims who followed Sharia Law.

“Anybody that supports Sharia Law in this country should be deported,” the independent senator affirmed.

The crossbench senator last Wednesday renewed her bid to ban the burqa from public places after introducing a new bill to prohibit full face coverings in airports and other Commonwealth jurisdictions.

Fellow panelist, Sudanese-born social advocate Yassmin Abdel-Magied struggled to remain calm while asking Lambie if she actually knew what Sharia Law was.

The Youth Without Borders founder said she was a follower of the Islamic practice and prayed five times a day, before accusing the senator of “talking about something you know nothing about”.

Lambie asked Abdel-Magied to explain how the code supported women’s rights.

“You can be a Sharia Law supporter and be half pregnant at the same time?” she asked.

Abdel-Magied, an advocate for women’s empowerment, did not hold back when she insisted “People talk about Islam without knowing anything about it.”

“And they are willing to completely negate any of my rights as a human being, as a woman, as a person with agency, simply because they have an idea what my faith is about?

“Islam to me is the most feminist religion. We got equal rights well before the Europeans. We don’t take our husband’s last names because we ain’t their property. We were given the right to own land,” she went on to say.

“What is culture, is separate than what is faith. And that fact that people go around dissing my faith without knowing anything about it and want to chuck me out of a country.”

In response, Lambie cut in saying: “The fact is we have one law in this country and it is the Australian law. It is not Sharia Law. Not in this country, not in my day.”

In her defence, Abdel-Magied told the senator “It says in Islam you follow the law of the land that you are on. So don't try to tell me you know anything about my religion.”

She added that normalising the rhetoric Donald Trump uses “frightens” her because it normalises the sense of “othering” prominent during pre-WWII.

“I am Australian and I have gone around the world talking about how much I love Australia … and so it hurts me deeply when my elected representatives don’t want to have me in this country simply because of my faith or where I was born.”

In response, Lambie told her to “stop playing the victim" insisting "we've had enough".

"Your ban got lifted, get over it,” Lambie lashed out.

Lambie's push came as Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy proposed laws to give judges specific powers to demand people to remove face coverings in court.

While he insists it is not a burqa ban, the move is aimed at curbing a "growing disrespect for our court system", not discriminating against people who wear face coverings, Guy insisted.