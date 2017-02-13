Disturbing footage has shown the frightening 15-hour riot, which saw 400 prisoners storm Ravenhall Prison, as guards fled for their lives in what’s considered the worst prison revolt in Victoria’s history.

WATCH: Shocking footage inside Victoria's worst prison rampage

Shocking images from the Metropolitan Remand Centre riot show how close maximum-security prisoners came to staff trying to flee the violence.

The 2015 riot was over the government’s impending ban on smoking in the state’s prisons. The cost to taxpayers was about $12 million.

It resulted in a “Code Grey” call.

Body cam footage showed staff run away as hundreds of prisoners join forces after simply kicking down a fence that was separating two yards.

Some of the prisoners used tools to unscrew the hinges on more than 200 cell doors, so those locked behind them could kick their way out.

The 400 rioters were filmed moving from building to building, forcing their way inside and destroying whatever they could.

PICTURED: INSIDE THE RAVENHALL RAMPAGE

Guards were ordered to retreat to the prison gatehouse as prisoners ran riot, masked and armed.

A van was able to whisk some of the employees to safety, just in time.

Some guards were pictured dressed in riot gear, trying to repel the rioters with capsicum spray.

As reinforcements arrived, one used a firearm and another threw a stun grenade that hit a gate and rebounded.

Tear gas was also used, but prisoners used tennis racquets to fling the canisters back towards the officers.

Stolen vehicles were also used as mobile battering rams, allowing prisoners to swam inside buildings.

A small front-end loader was used to tear down fences between the exercise yards.

Meanwhile, other inmates forced their way inside accommodation units ransacking the officers’ stations and destroying CCTV.

In one unit a guard's station was set on fire and staff were seen going back in to put out the flames.

The inmates were forced to flee when the riot squad charged into the unit.

Fires were also lit outside, in many wheelie bins.

15 HOURS OF CHAOS

The rampage also saw two trucks driven inside one of the buildings. A prison truck was also smashed through a steel side wall – a move that short-circuited the power.

The darkness did not help in controlling the chaos as huge fires continued to burn in the yards.

Other prisoners ransacked the canteen, stealing ice cream, soft drink and more while throwing around bags of food and sugar.

Another stolen truck was used to drive a flaming trolley towards the police command post.

One of the officers later told Victoria Police of a rumoured plot for the rioters to take hostages.

The riot continued until after midnight. The following day investigators documented the damage, after 15 hours of destruction.

Virtually nowhere on site-escaped damage; common areas, guard stations and prison cells were all trashed.

Officers’ lockers were also targeted and personal items were stolen.

Corrections Minister Gayle Tierney blamed neglect of the prison system by the previous state government.

“It was understaffed, overcrowded, under-resourced and it was a time-bomb that was going to go off… and it did,” she told 7 News.

The repairs and accommodation upgrades to the centre won’t be finished until the middle of 2018.

