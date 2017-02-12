WATCH: Canyoneer walks from 30m fall without a scratch after forgetting harness

A man has somehow walked away from a 30 metre canyon fall without a scratch, after forgetting to secure his harness while climbing in the US.

Nick Smith was climbing up a canyon in Soap Creek, Arizona, on February 6, when the unexpected happened.

In the midst of teaching a friend how to properly rappel, Mr Smith forgot to secure his own harness and fell the 30m drop into the canyon, Fox News reports.

“In part, I was a little distracted from trying to explain to this younger fellow, okay this is what you do, ironically, I kind of forgot to check what I was doing for myself,” he said.

“It’s something I’ve done a million times before and your confidence gets to a point where you think you’ve got it.”

The GoPro camera attached to Mr Smith’s backpack captured the entire moment. He was filmed bouncing along several ledges until finally landing on the watery ground below.

The canyoneer is now counting his blessings after walking away relatively unharmed.

Despite the shock, Mr Smith was able to eventually get up, hike out of the canyon and drive to the hospital.

“After a visit to the ER. I was cleared by a full CT scan. No broken bones, no internal bleeding. Somehow I don’t even have a scratch on my body from the ordeal,” he later wrote alongside a video of the fall.



“I just feel so grateful and so blessed,” he told Fox News.

“I shouldn’t have survived.”