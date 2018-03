A Brisbane man will likely wake with more than a headache this morning after he smashed his own car into the front of his home.

It's claimed the man misjudged the entrance to the garage and rammed into the side of the property on Sunday morning.

7 News Online understands the house was significantly damaged in the crash.

The driver wasn’t badly injured during the collision.

It’s not known if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

