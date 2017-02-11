It's all in the hips: Science reveals the right way to dance

News

Yahoo7 News

Take a look at any dance floor in Britain, and you’ll see that most of us really haven’t unlocked the mystery of being a sexy dancer.

BeetleCopter, the low-cost alternative for wildlife photography
 

Researchers at Northumbria University got a lot of real people to dance to the rhythm of a Robbie Williams song – then mapped their moves onto 3D avatars.

The breakthrough study is set to help end all those awkward dance floor moments. Source: 7 News

The researchers found that moving the hips is important – and people also respond to asymmetric arm movements, and asymmetric thigh movements.

No longer will you turn heads on the dancefloor for the wrong reasons. Source: 7 News

"The movements are honest signals as to the physical capabilities of the mover," Dr Nick Neave of Northumbria University said.

"Hip swing is a very feminine trait, so by swinging your hips more you are displaying your femininity.

"By moving your arms and legs asymmetrically you are displaying high level motor control and lack of neurological dysfunction.

"If you can move your limbs independently, slightly out of phase and with different gestures and flourishes then you are showing of a high level of motor control and also perhaps flair, intelligence and creativity."

