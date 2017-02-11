It's all in the hips: Science reveals the right way to dance

Take a look at any dance floor in Britain, and you’ll see that most of us really haven’t unlocked the mystery of being a sexy dancer.

So what moves turn you from aa dancefloor demon who people can’t keep their eyes off?

Researchers at Northumbria University got a lot of real people to dance to the rhythm of a Robbie Williams song – then mapped their moves onto 3D avatars.

The researchers found that moving the hips is important – and people also respond to asymmetric arm movements, and asymmetric thigh movements.

"The movements are honest signals as to the physical capabilities of the mover," Dr Nick Neave of Northumbria University said.

"Hip swing is a very feminine trait, so by swinging your hips more you are displaying your femininity.

"By moving your arms and legs asymmetrically you are displaying high level motor control and lack of neurological dysfunction.

"If you can move your limbs independently, slightly out of phase and with different gestures and flourishes then you are showing of a high level of motor control and also perhaps flair, intelligence and creativity."