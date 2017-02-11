Twenty re-stranded whales to be euthanised as fight on to keep 'superpod' away from shore

A difficult decision has been made to euthanise 20 pilot whales that have re-stranded at Farewell Spit but 80 refloated whales remain offshore.

Thirty whales restranded as fight on to keep 'superpod' away from shore

Eighty of the 100 whales refloated on Saturday morning have joined the second pod of 200 whales, the Department of Conservation says.

They are offshore six kilometres further up the spit and will be monitored by boats.

During the refloating, a 'superpod' of 300 pilot whales at Farewell Spit came within 20 metres of a human chain, which was helping prevent further strandings.

Project Jonah, the charity that is helping co-ordinate the rescue, said the incident happened as volunteers were attempting to refloat 120 whales that became stranded early on Friday morning.

In an update posted to its Facebook page, the charity said around 100 of the refloated whales joined the larger pod, which was being monitored as it moved around Golden Bay.

However, according to 1 News at least 30 whales from the original pod have re-stranded and Project Jonah medics are back in the water.

Earlier on Saturday 20 whales considered to unwell to survive were euthanised by Department of Conservation officers.

The rescue effort comes after 416 pilot whales were beached on Farewell Spit in the South Island overnight on Thursday, with 300 dying.

Volunteers refloated about 100 whales on Friday before 50 again became beached later in the day, according to Department of Conservation community ranger Kath Inwood.

By Saturday, 100 were beached. The success of Saturday's rescue efforts on the high tide would become clearer by mid-afternoon, Ms Inwood said.

Mass beachings are not uncommon at Farewell Spit, where it is believed the gently shifting sandy beaches may not be picked up by whales' echolocation.

This week's event is the third-largest recorded in New Zealand since data started being collected in the 1800s.

About 1000 whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands in 1918 and 450 in Auckland in 1985.