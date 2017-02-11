Adorable pooch captured smothering K9 officer with affection

It’s the image of a Labrador stealing a kiss from his K9 officer partner that has hearts melting all around the globe.

Can you resist a K-9 kiss? Adorable pooch captured smothering officer with affection

Kenobi clearly loves his partner, Indiana Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officer Levi Knach, so much, that the pup couldn't resist giving him several seemingly sloppy smooches, even when the cameras were rolling.

The Department posted the images of crime-fighting duo onto their Facebook recently, sending dog lovers a-like into a spin.

The series of images of the loved-up chocolate lab licking his partner’s face while the pair were attempting to take an official photo this week have since gone viral.

The pictures capture the moment the police dog snuggles against Mr Knach, licking his cheek while the officer struggles to keep a straight face.

“Levi and Kenobi make a great team and enforce the law with a vengeance,” the post to Facebook reads.

Indiana State Parks admitted that while K-9 Kenobi is certainly very cute, he is a trained, working officer.

Kenobi is trained to track people and can locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng.

"We are grateful for the work that our ICOs do all over the state to protect and serve people and to conserve our fish and wildlife resources," Indiana State Parks said on the Facebook post.

Eventually, the pooch was able to show some restraint and take a serious photo.

