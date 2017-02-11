'Funniest thing I ever read': Dad shares hilarious note from school about son's imaginary friend

A dad from Somerset, England, couldn’t help but laugh after he received a note from his son’s school about an imaginary friend.

Paul Hunt took to Twitter to share what he believed was “the funniest thing I’ve ever read.” The school sent the note home on February 7 and it had nothing to do with his son’s behaviour in class.

Instead, it was about the name the 10-year-old and his friends gave an imaginary friend.

“Dear [parent],

"Although this is not a behaviour letter as such, I am writing to inform you of something that has come to our attention and that you may wish to discuss further with [child].

[Child] and a few of his friends often make up characters, give them amusing names and then they have exciting adventures at playtimes.

This in itself is an imaginative and creative pastime and causes no harm. However, it has come to our attention that one of the characters has the name ‘Wildo the D**do’ and this has, I am sure you can understand, raised some concerns with us.

On further discussion, none of the children said they knew what it meant, but were aware that it was an inappropriate word to be using. One of the children said they picked up the word on the playground, so we will be following this up further and dealing with accordingly.

I hope you can appreciate the reason I am informing you of this matter and please do not hesitate to contact me if you wish to discuss it further.”

It didn’t take long for the note to go viral. It was retweeted nearly 4,000 times in just two days.

In a follow-up tweet (before making his Twitter account private), Hunt revealed that he turned down interview requests by journalists eager to learn more about ‘Wildo the D**do.’

In an interview with The Huffington Post UK, Hunt and his wife said they weren’t too concerned about their son’s silly choice of words.

“We haven’t sent a reply to the school,” Hunt said. “When we received the letter we struggled to keep a straight face in front of him but we managed it somehow.”

“He genuinely had no idea what the word meant and was mortified when he found out it wasn’t appropriate.”