Mako sharks put on show for Bay of Plenty fishing boat

Two mako sharks have been filmed leaping out of the water near a fishing boat in the Bay of Plenty.

Savannah Olsen, from Hamilton, captured footage of the majestic animals while on a day-fishing trip near Mayor Island after launching from Bowentown, south of Waihi Beach.

One shark is seen first in the distance, before another breaches much closer to the wowed onlookers on the boat.

"We were packing up to head back when my grandad hooked onto something more than a fish," Savannah said.

"I pulled out my GoPro and started filming. A minute and half later the sharks started jumping and we were completely surprised when there were two.

"One of the sharks was hooked to the line and was played for 18 minutes before it snapped off."

She said the seven people on the boat also saw dolphins on their fishing trip, but the sharks stole the show.

"It was amazing to experience. The amount of fishing trips I have been on nothing compares to this day, there were seven of us on the boat so you could see everyone was amazed and stunned."

The footage was recorded on January 11 but only shared on social media last week.

The footage has surfaced a week after a group of fishermen had an incredible mako shark interaction on Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Four friends were on a fishing adventure near the Hen and Chicken islands, near Mangawhai when they came across a mako shark.

Thinking quickly, Andrew Baker grabbed his phone to take footage of the mako.

Video shows the shark getting caught on one of their lines, before freeing itself , leaping and flipping into the air before swimming away.