Perth teen's body found after taking synthetic drug N-Bomb

Police are investigating if a notorious synthetic drug is to blame for the death of a teenager, whose body was found in a Perth park.

Corey De Bie had been at a friend’s house in Aveley on Wednesday night when it’s alleged he took a synthetic drug known as N-Bomb.

The 19-year-old’s friends told detectives Mr De Bie appeared unwell after taking the drug and took off abruptly.

Despite several hours of searching, it was a passer by who found the passionate audio-visual technician’s body on Thursday, a couple of kilometres from the friend’s home.

“Just one bad decision is all it took,” friend Jarrad Leonard said.

Mr De Bie’s friends said the 19-year-old had just been accepted into the Navy and was looking forward to the challenge.

“Heart of gold, top bloke,” friend Troy Brache said.

“Everyone loved him, he was always happy. Couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.”

Investigators are now waiting on a toxicology report to confirm if the N-Bomb drug is what killed Mr De Bie.

On Friday afternoon, detectives interviewed a man in relation to Mr De Bie’s suspected drug overdose.

No charges have been laid.