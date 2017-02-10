News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Struggling single dad blown away after asking for help on Facebook
Single dad at 'breaking point' reaches out for help on Facebook

Perth teen's body found after taking synthetic drug N-Bomb

Grant Wynne
Yahoo7 News /

Police are investigating if a notorious synthetic drug is to blame for the death of a teenager, whose body was found in a Perth park.

Two Illinois Men Save Driver from Fiery Crash as Police Arrive
1:04

Two Illinois Men Save Driver from Fiery Crash as Police Arrive
0404_1800_sa_safety
0:26

Shocking results in truck safety police blitz
0404_1800_vic_police
1:52

More violent incidents involving Victorian police caught on camera
0403_1800_SYD-HarbourBridge
3:17

Police considering charges against Sydney Harbour Bridge climber
0403_1800_PER-Assault
0:49

Woman charged after allegedly assaulting boy in her care
0403_1800_SYD-Tyrell
1:35

William Tyrell’s mother fails to show up to court over police assault
0403_1800_sa_Crime
1:34

South Australia’s police commissioner denies youth crime problem
0403_1800_BRI-Bikie
0:28

Possible bikie links to four homemade bombs after carpark incident
0403_1800_SYD-DrugDrivers
1:40

NSW government divided on merit of drug-driving tests
0403_1800_vic_VicPolice
2:11

Victoria Police caught on camera ‘beating disabled pensioner’
Stephon Clark's grandmother speaks out about his death in tearful address
1:09

Stephon Clark's grandmother speaks out about his death in tearful address
Sacramento Police release footage of fatal shooting of unarmed black man
1:54

Sacramento Police release footage of fatal shooting of unarmed black man
 

Corey De Bie had been at a friend’s house in Aveley on Wednesday night when it’s alleged he took a synthetic drug known as N-Bomb.

The 19-year-old’s friends told detectives Mr De Bie appeared unwell after taking the drug and took off abruptly.

Perth teen Corey De Bie. Source: 7 News

Synthetic drug N-Bomb. Source: 7 News

Despite several hours of searching, it was a passer by who found the passionate audio-visual technician’s body on Thursday, a couple of kilometres from the friend’s home.

“Just one bad decision is all it took,” friend Jarrad Leonard said.

Mr De Bie’s friends said the 19-year-old had just been accepted into the Navy and was looking forward to the challenge.

Corey De Bie. Source: 7 News

“Heart of gold, top bloke,” friend Troy Brache said.

“Everyone loved him, he was always happy. Couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.”

Police are waiting on a toxicology report. Source: 7 News

Investigators are now waiting on a toxicology report to confirm if the N-Bomb drug is what killed Mr De Bie.

On Friday afternoon, detectives interviewed a man in relation to Mr De Bie’s suspected drug overdose.

No charges have been laid.

Back To Top