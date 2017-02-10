News

Gold Coast cats beaten to death to 'send a message'
Couple fear for their lives after cats violently killed to 'send a message'

Pets dying during heatwave, RSPCA calls owners to attention

Yahoo7

The RSPCA is urging owners not to forget about pets during hot conditions, after reporting that animals have died during Australia's ongoing heatwave.

RSPCA Queensland reported 28 calls in the past week for animals left in hot cars, 62 investigations regarding animals with little or no shade, and 110 reports of animals with insufficient water.

"I've been attending about six calls a day in regard to dogs being tethered and not being able to reach shade or water,” RSPCA Inspector Sharni said.

"At one property a dog, that had no history of escaping or aggression, was tethered outside the house in an area where it couldn't reach any shade or the veranda. It died."

Don't forget to keep your furry friends cool, as vets warn of pet heat stress. Picture: 7 News

A Bundaberg dog also died after it became entangled in a clothes line.

The animal welfare organisation advised pet owners to always ensure their pet’s water bowl is checked regularly and that they always have access to clean, fresh water.

A dog found in a car in Perth as temperatures reached 38C last month. Photo: 7 News

“In the event that you are out, ensure that the bowl is big enough to hold enough water for the whole day,” it suggested.

Cats can suffer heat stress if they get caught outside in the sun. Make sure their water is in the shade or inside and convenient.


Nation braces for record-breaking heatwave

Parts of South Australia, Victoria, NSW, the ACT and Queensland are bracing for another round of potentially record-breaking hot weather.

The heatwave from today to Sunday, is set to be the worst three-day stretch in the 70 years of weather records, in some states.

David Martin, a senior climatologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said it was rare for Sydney to record three days in a row of 35C temperatures. The last time was in early January 1994.

January was the hottest month on record for NSW since 1859, and tomorrow is tipped to become the state’s hottest February day on record, the Bureau predicted.


Heat safety tips

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons urged residents in bushfire-prone areas to have evacuation plans in place and to keep track of the fire alert websites and apps.

NSW Health has advised people to stay hydrated, limit physical activity, avoid alcohol and sugary drinks and try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Most of the country will be sweltering above 30C on Friday, with western NSW and SA in the high 40s. Source: BOM

Victorian Health Commander Paul Holman reminded people to "remain vigilant" during the coming days, keeping an eye on elderly people and young children, who are less able to regulate their body temperatures in extreme weather.

