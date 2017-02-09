The former wife of slain underworld killer Carl Wiliiams is too ill to complete unpaid community work amid financial hardships linked to a bankruptcy claim and a legal battle over the Williams estate.

Roberta Williams 'too ill' to complete community corrections order

Roberta Williams appeared before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with breaching a community corrections order she received for offences that pre-date 2010.

Williams has pleaded guilty to the breach and her lawyer, Emma Turnbull, said her client was too ill to complete the terms of the order.

"She's been in and out of hospital," she told Magistrate Johanna Metcalf.

Ms Turnbull then asked the magistrate to close the court to protect the "intimate details" of Williams' health, who went into the witness box to explain her health issues.

Ms Turnbull said she had not expected Williams to appear in court on Thursday, but her client felt well enough to attend, although Williams coughed repeatedly as her lawyer addressed the court.

Ms Metcalf accepted Williams' explanation and ordered she pay almost $4000 in fines instead of completing the community corrections order she received for a driving offence and obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

Ms Turnbull said her client was in a position to pay the fines, but also said Williams was unemployed and facing bankruptcy proceedings.

"She's in a financially complex period," the lawyer said.

"Proceedings are under foot in relation to her late father-in-law's estate, for which she acts for her daughter."

George Williams died in May 2016 from a suspected heart attack, aged 69, some four years after his son Carl was murdered in prison while serving time for multiple murders.

Roberta was married to Carl at the height of Melbourne's gangland war in the 2000s and the couple have a daughter together.

She is reportedly embroiled in a feud with her former father-in-law's widow over her daughter Dhakota's inheritance from her grandfather's estate.

Ms Turnbull said she and Williams were also served with bankruptcy files on Thursday while waiting to appear in court.

The Australian Taxation Office started bankruptcy proceedings against Williams in the Federal Court in 2016.