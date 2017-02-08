A man who carjacked a mother outside a school in Melbourne's north and drove off with a woman on the bonnet and a baby in the back is set to plead guilty to a string of charges.

Young father set to plead guilty to stealing car in Coburg as woman clung to the bonnet

Gurkan Yildrim’s lawyer blamed the 24-year-old’s behaviour on his ice addiction and said he expected the young father to pay for making a “fairly serious mistake”.

CCTV captured part of the terrifying car theft in Coburg last November, showing a woman clinging onto the bonnet of the stolen BMW four-wheel-drive.

Inside the vehicle was six-month-old Amira, as footage showed the baby’s injured mother desperately chasing the car moments later.

The car was found dumped a short distance away, with little Amira uninjured inside.

Yildrim’s lawyer Andrew Bayliss said his client would plead guilty to nine charges stemming from the incident.

“He will sincerely apologise to the victims and families for any distress caused,” Mr Bayliss said.

“He’s a young father and unfortunately he’s made a fairly serious mistake on the day.

“He’ll pay the consequences for that.”

Mr Bayliss is fighting to have the case heard in the Magistrates Court, rather than the County Court where Yildrim will likely face a lesser punishment.

A plea hearing date is expected to be set for later this year.