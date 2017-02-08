Prescriptions for medicinal cannabis use will no longer need ministerial approval under a major change announced by the government.

Ministry of Health to have ultimate sign-off on medicinal cannabis use

The Ministry of Health will be responsible for overseeing prescription of all cannabis-based products, effective immediately, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne announced on Wednesday.

Previously Mr Dunne has been responsible for approving applications, something he says he has done "within a matter of minutes" in every case.

The safeguard was initially put in place to protect officials but he said in a letter to Director-General of Health Chai Chuah that he believes it's no longer necessary.

"When applications first began to be received it was my view that the final decision appropriately lay at ministerial level, rather than exposing officials to risk, given the complicated and contentious nature of the issue - that is to say the buck stopped with me," Mr Dunne said.

But he said the process for applying for, considering and approving applications was now well established and robust, had been tested and the risks abated.

Mr Dunne said he expected medical professionals would prescribe cannabis-based products with an open mind and intended to provide a list of internationally available cannabis-based products to the New Zealand Medical Association and Pharmacy Society of New Zealand.

The decision follows the removal of a requirement for Ministry of Health approval for Sativex, a cannabis-based mouth spray prescribed for people with multiple sclerosis, in December.

On Tuesday supporters protested at parliament, hoping to make access to medicinal cannabis an election issue.

Organiser David Johnston says the ministerial approval process is "long, laborious and difficult".

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman backed Mr Dunne's work around reducing red tape, saying it was the case that prescription of products "probably doesn't" require ministerial approval.

Labour leader Andrew Little has promised to move quickly to legislate in support of medicinal cannabis if he is elected as prime minister in September.