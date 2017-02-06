Eastern states swelter through more hot days but some relief on the way

Much of eastern Australia has sweltered through a warm weekend but there's relief in sight for some, with a cool change expected later on Monday in Sydney.

"There's a high pressure ridge pushing across Tasmania and the cooler southerly flow on the eastern flank of that high is moving north along the New South Wales coast," said Senior Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology's National Operations Centre, James Taylor.

Sydney has experienced record temperatures this Summer, with nine days reaching more than 35 degrees - equaling the record set in 1895/1896.

In the western suburbs of Sydney, Penrith has had 10 days above 40 degrees, breaking the previous record set in 2003/2004.

In Richmond there have been eight days above 40 degrees, equaling records set in 1939/1940 and 1979/1980.

Both of those areas could reach more than 40 again today.

"It takes a longer time for cooler sea breezes or southerly changes to reach the western suburbs," said James Taylor.

Maximum temperatures for Sydney are expected to stay around 26 degrees over the next two days.

Heat is expected to build again through the region later this week with hot temperatures currently forecast for Saturday and Sunday - particular in the Western Suburbs.

In other parts of the country, very hot temperatures are persisting west of the ranges, particularly in northern New South Wales, south western Queensland and north eastern South Australia.

"Broad areas in those regions are likely to see temperatures of 45 degrees plus this week," said James Taylor.

"The very hot air mass in that region just isn't moving. We haven't had a cold front that has been able to penetrate inland and allow relief for those areas, and unfortunately in the current outlook there's no significant cold front that's capable of doing that job."

Other capital cities feeling the heat on Monday were Canberra, reaching a maximum of 32.7 degrees, while Brisbane reached 33 before noon.

Your Monday forecast... you guessed it.. still fairly hot in the S, showers in the N, as monsoonal rain picks up over Cape York Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/s3V0y6NBdo — Tony Auden (@TonyAuden) February 5, 2017

Southwest Queensland heading for temperatures above 45 degrees

7News Meteorologist Tony Auden said the far southwest of Queensland could see temperatures over 45 degrees right through the next week.

For the southeast coast of Queensland south-easterly winds are expected to bring a drop in temperatures of a degree or two and also some isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The coast will be the best place to make the most of these cooler winds," Tony Auden said.

"They won’t last long though, the heat is set to return with a vengeance on the weekend with Brisbane tracking for 36 on Sunday, and Ipswich 40."

Further north, monsoonal weather is set to pick up.

There are some locally heavy falls possible and a very high chance of showers and storms over the Peninsula and near the Gulf of Carpentaria coast on Monday.

In Melbourne rain fell throughout the night with 32mm falling by 8am Monday, AAP reports.

Ferny Creek, on the city's outskirts, received 54mm and Phillip Island copped 51mm.

The rain has eased to drizzle but it isn't expected to clear until Monday afternoon with a top of 19C expected.

Ballarat was the SES' busiest unit on Sunday night, receiving 33 calls, while Melbourne's southeast, the Mornington Peninsula and Geelong were also hit hard.

Firefighters had to rescue the driver of a car that drove into about 60cm of water across the Nepean Highway in Elsternwick.

"We're urging people not to drive into floodwater - if only because your car will stall," an SES spokeswoman told AAP.

