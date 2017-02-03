Tigerair slammed by angry customers after Bali to Australia flights cancelled

Tigerair has been inundated with calls from concerned customers after announcing on Friday that it would no longer be flying between Australia and Bali.

Tigerair customer refunds: what you need to know

TigerAir has advised affected customers how to obtain refunds for their booked trips.

Customers travelling from Australia to Bali:

Those booked to travel from Australia to Bali with Tigerair from 3 February 2017 onwards will be proactively contacted and offered full refunds, according to the airline.

More specifically, customers booked to travel from Australia to Bali:

• On Friday 3 February were directly contacted last night.

• On Saturday 4 February and on Sunday 5 February will be contacted today, Friday 3 February.

• On Monday 6 February onwards will be contacted as soon as possible.

Customers in Bali travelling to Australia:

Customers currently in Bali will be proactively contacted as soon as possible and offered alternative flight options on Virgin Australia and other airlines.

The airline advised their call centre was inundated with inquiries and that wait times were lengthy.

Tigerair asked customers to wait to receive proactive communications about their options.

Communications with customers will commence from Friday February 3.

The airline advised all refunds for payments made via debit and credit cards will be automatically processed within 24-48 hours.

Payments made using third party providers such as travel agents and other forms of payment including POLi, PayPal, Velocity Frequent Flyer and Latitude Interest Free payment will be automatically processed within four business days.

Please contact your payment provider directly if you have questions about this.

'We truly dislike disappointing our customers': Flight cancellation fury over refund delays

Kylie Stewart said she has spent almost a month chasing a refund from Tigerair.

Her family was due to fly to Bali on January 17 for nine days, however she received an email from Tigerair on January 11 advising her the flights had been cancelled.

“I have been chasing my refund since, with no follow up from Tiger,” she told 7 News Online.

“I was originally told 10 days, then 48 hours and finally on the 25th Jan after chasing Tiger again they inform me they've approved my refund… still don't have it.”

Ms Stewart said she was told Tiger issued her refund through Webjet. She said she contacted Webjet who told her the refund was approved and to expect it in her account in 10-15 days, but she’s still waiting to see the money.

“We couldn’t afford the extra charges to replace the flights, we’re a family of five.”

Rebecca Talbot was due to fly to Bali on March 12 but when she heard about issues with TigerAir flights to and from Australia she reached out to the airline about the possibility of a refund.

She said she refused to accept no for an answer when it came to seeking a refund.

“Under Australian Consumer Law I am entitled to a refund,” she said.

“It was difficult to get the final ok… it took a lot of persistence and refusal on my behalf to accept any other option than a refund”.

Ms Talbot felt the airline had no right to refuse a refund to passengers left in the lurch due to cancellations, as they could not confidently guarantee flights would go ahead in the future.

She said TigerAir had approved her refund on Friday morning and was told to expect the money returned to her in ten days.

Ellen Mroczkowski said she was given a trip to Bali for a Christmas present that will now go to waste.

Her trip was due to start on February 4.

She said she wasn’t given enough notice by the airline to be able to rebook her accommodation or flights.

“My parents flew from Sydney to Adelaide to mind the kids so we could do, we were given the trip as a Christmas present and there’s no way we can afford the inflated prices for replacement flights,” she told 7 News Online.

Ms Mroczkowski said she called the airline after hearing about the cancellations and was advised her flights had been cancelled.

“We were scheduled to leave on the 4th (tomorrow)! This has been our only chance for a holiday together in seven years,” she said.

Ms Mroczkowski said she was devastated that her trip had been cancelled.

“When I called tiger the other day I was told our flights had not been cancelled as yet.”

She said the flights cost close to $700 and the accommodation was $311.

This did not include airport transfers.

“If we’d known sooner we could’ve organised a refund and my parents could’ve saved the trip over here.

“It sucks but I guess there’s people with bigger problems out there.”

Australia to Bali flights cancelled - effective immediately

Tigerair has announced that it will stop flying between Australia and Bali permanently, effective immediately.

Would-be passengers were informed late February 2 that the issues the carrier had with the Indonesian Government had re-emerged and all flights planned for February 3 would be cancelled.

The airline has now announced that it will stop flying to the Indonesian holiday destination permanently, effective immediately.

"We understand the impact that this situation will have on passengers booked to travel to and from Bali with Tigerair and we sincerely apologise to all affected passengers," Tigerair Australia chief executive officer Rob Sharp said in a statement.

"We have been advised by Indonesian authorities that in order to continue operating our flights to Bali we would have to transfer to a new operating model that would take at least six months to implement and would compromise out ability to offer low-cost airfares to Australians," Mr Sharp said.

"Therefore our only option to is withdraw from flying to Bali altogether.

"We will continue to work with Virgin Austarlia to support any passengers still in Bali and nneding to travel home to Australia.

"We will also provide full refunds to customers who were booked to travel to and from Bali with us."

A text message sent at midnight on February 3 left thousands of Australians stranded overnight and into today.

"Due to issues regarding final procedural approvals from Indonesian authorities, Tigerair Australia will not operate flights to and from Bali on 3 February 2017," the message read.

The airline told customers domestic flights were not affected.

Seven News Online has contacted Tigerair Australia for comment.

It is the second time in the past month that Tigerair and Indonesia authorities have clashed.

Airports around Australia where thrown into chaos in January when flights were grounded to and from Bali, with hundreds of passengers cancelling travel plans.

Others were left stranded at Denpasar with no immediate passage home.

Frustrated passengers pointed the blame squarely at the airline, however, it said the issue had arisen due to the actions of the Indonesian authorities.

Today's top news stories- February 3