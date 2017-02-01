Wedding resumes moments after gunman opens fire on congregation: reports

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT IN THIS FOOTAGE

Gunman follows bride and groom down aisle then calmly opens fire on wedding guests

A calm would-be killer has been filmed walking down the aisle behind a bride and groom during a wedding ceremony before nonchalantly pulling a gun from his pants and firing shots into the pews of the church.

The confronting vision shows the man, reportedly identified as Umberto Ferreira dos Santos, open fire at guests inside the church at Limoeiro de Anadia, Brazil.

According to various local reports the man was plotting to kill a father and son who were due to serve as witnesses during the ceremony.

The gunman, dressed in a striped polo shirt and jeans, strolls behind the pair and looks as though he is getting ready to take his place on a pew in the second row.

During the shooting the camera pans up to the ceiling, but the chaos can be heard.

The shooting was reportedly part of a revenge attack over the death of his own child according to Metro.co.uk.

The shooter's alleged victims have been identified as Cicero Barbosa da Silva, 62, his son Edmilson Bezerra da Silva, 37, and his wife according to reports.

Cicero and Edmilson underwent surgery following the shooting and are in a stable condition in hospital according to reports.

It’s understood Mrs da Silva has already been released from hospital.

According to reports there were no fatalities however three wedding guests were injured during the shooting.

Remarkably however, after a brief break following the shock shooting the wedding resumed as though nothing had occurred according to Metro.co.uk.

A guest told 7 Segundos: "We have no idea what is the motive of this attempted murder, nor why it was done precisely during the wedding, as the victims walked around the town freely and any time of the day or night."

According to witnesses, Dos Santos parked his car in front of the church and after walking to the front of the church.

Following the attack the shooter can be seen on the footage casually leaving the church.

Police said they have conducted searches of the region but so far have not located the shooter.

