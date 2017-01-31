Children who were treated at an Auckland school dental clinic may be at risk of contracting Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C or HIV due to "problematic equipment".

Hundreds of Auckland school children may have been 'exposed to unsterilised water containing blood or saliva'

Kids who were treated at the Pukekohe Intermediate Dental Clinic from 13 September 2016 until it closed on 23 January were potentially put at risk.

An investigation is under way and Fairfax reports that about 2500 young children were potentially put at risk while being treated at the clinic.

Counties Manukau Health (CMH) released a statement saying specialist public health nurses will be in contact with parents and caregivers of children affected for screening following the discovery last week that dental equipment at the clinic was not functioning as it should be.

"There is a very small chance that children who had particular procedures may have been exposed to unsterilised water, possibly containing blood or saliva from other children," a CMH spokesperson said in a statement.

They said that they had "instigated a full public heath response".

CMH said children who have had a procedure involving compressed air, a drill, extraction or suction, will be offered testing for blood-borne viral infections, in particular Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

However, they said infectious disease specialists have indicated "the risk of cross-infection is very low as it is extremely rare for New Zealand children to have any of these conditions".

“It is critical for parents to understand the risk is very low. If we do find cases of pre-existing infection, then we will prioritise screening for those children who were treated on the same day."

"Only children who attended the dental clinic from 13 September until it closed on 23 January 2017 are affected," they said.

Chief Medical Officer for CMH Dr Gloria Johnson said a number of children, especially pre-schoolers, may not need to have blood tests if they only underwent a visual examination.

"Some children may also need catch-up immunisations for Hepatitis B," she said.

Pukekohe Intermediate Dental Clinic is operated by the Auckland Regional Dental Service (ARDS).

As a result of this incident, all ARDS dental clinics in the Auckland Region have been reviewed and the issue is only with the Pukekohe Intermediate Dental Clinic.

ARDS and CMH engineers are investigating and are involving a specialist maintenance company and the United States manufacturers of the equipment to find how it happened and to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Dr Johnson says that incidents of this nature are extremely rare and parents should not let this affect their children's attendance at school dental clinics.

“The problem occurred due to equipment assembly and is not related to the clinical practice of the dental staff at the clinic, or the high quality care given to children across Auckland."

If anyone has concerns over the matter they are urged to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 or talk to their GP.