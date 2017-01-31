Wildlife authorities hold fears for dolphin spotted wearing singlet on Australia Day

Wildlife authorities are concerned for the welfare of a dolphin spotted wearing a singlet off Western Australia's South West coast.

The Department of Parks and Wildlife was alerted by the Dolphin Discovery Centre, after a member of the public got photos of the dolphin swimming in Koombana Bay, Bunbury, on Australia Day.

The photos show the singlet covering most of the dolphin's body and its dorsal fin and its blowhole also appears covered.

Wildlife officers fear the animal was dressed up deliberately and are now searching for it.

"It is unlikely that the dolphin swam into the singlet, so this appears to be an intentional act.

"This could have been catastrophic for the dolphin if it had covered its blow hole and restricted its breathing. Unfortunately the animal has not been seen since," The Department of Parks and Wildlife said in a statement on Facebook.

However, it's also possible the singlet was litter, prompting a reminder for people to keep their rubbish out of the water.

It's illegal to interfere with marine animals under the Wildlife Conservation Act, which carries a maximum penalty of $4000.

They are asking anyone who has seen the dolphin to contact them.

