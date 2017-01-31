'Do you have a green card?': Man filmed harassing woman in hijab on day one of Trump's 'Muslim ban'

On the day President Trump's 'Muslim ban' came into force a young Muslim-American woman filmed the moment she was reportedly harassed and called a b***h after a man took photos of her in an Atlanta coffee shop.

'Do you have a green card': Man filmed harassing woman on day one of Trump's Muslim ban

Asma Elhuni, 39, noticed the man, news outlets believe to be Rob Koehler, walk into Joe’s Coffee Shop and start taking pictures of her as she worked on her laptop.

After seeing the phone pointed in her direction, Ms Elhuni told Creative Loafing that she decided to reciprocate and record Mr Koehler.

“Hi Rob, you like taking pictures?' Elhuni asks him, 'you like taking pictures of me in particular?” she can be heard asking.

After casually sliding his phone back into his pocket, Mr Koehler can be seen smiling and asking the Georgia State University student was offended.

Becoming increasingly uncomfortable with her questions, Mr Koehler pulled up a seat alongside Ms Elhuni.

“Why are you so uptight... what's got you off-kilter?” he asked quietly.

Casually sipping away on his water, he proceeded to offer an obscure explanation as to what he was filming.

“I'm standing in a coffee shop, which I thought was interesting... I see this guy sitting here looks like he's the DJ, and I thought it was a really chill place, so being from Detroit,” he explained.

“I took a shot of the coffee shop and that guy sitting there, who's obviously not the DJ, and we were going to have a laugh.”

Leaning in closer, his explanation quickly turned into a dark one.

“I was going to share that on Facebook. And then you started acting like a b****.”

“Do you have a green card,” he said before another customer escorted him away from Ms Elhuni.

Since sharing the footage on her Facebook page, Ms Elhuni’s encounter has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times.

“Fight back with your cameras y'all. This is Rob from Detroit. He came in and thought it's ok to take his camera out and take a pic of me,” she captioned the post.

"I asked are you taking pics of me? He said yes. I said why, he said I want to.

"So I took out my phone and started recoding (sic) him. spread widely. Racists feel emboldened now"

Following in suit, Mr Koehler took to Facebook to adamantly reject the claims against him, sharing an image he took inside the coffee shop.

“I was confronted by a Muslim activist at this coffee shop. She was concerned I was taking her picture,” he wrote.

“As you can see by this image she was not even in it. I thought it was a really neat environment and I was going to share it on Facebook. Asma Elhundi then accosted me for simply taking a picture.”

“Her radical friends then started contacting me and telling me they were going to kill me. I could say at this moment that I agree with Donald trumps (sic) stance on immigration.”

Upon learning of the incident and video, Joe’s East Atlanta Coffee Shop issued a statement on Facebook slamming the male’s behaviour.

“We DO NOT condone such behavior and are, frankly, disgusted by it. Joe's is a welcoming place, a SAFE space for people of all races, colors, and sex, ETC,” the statement read.

“If you are ever in our store and feel threatened or uncomfortable please tell a staff member. PLEASE remember to love people and show kindness always.”