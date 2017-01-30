Mobile purchases, camera scanning part of new wave of supermarket technology

The days of scanning mangoes as carrots at the self-serve supermarket checkouts could be over with new mobile price scanning on the horizon.

Under the new technology, shoppers scan products as they shop, and then walk out the door – after a quick bag check.

“This is a giant leap forward for the retail industry … and it’s something that we’ve heard about for a long time,” Australian Retailers Association spokesperson Russell Zimmerman said.

“It is coming, and it’s going to happen fairly soon.”

The no-register, no-queue system is giving new meaning to ringing up a sale, and it’s already live at American grocer Stop and Shop, and a store in Sweden.

“Like everything else, it’s going to take some time for consumers to accept it,” Mr Zimmerman said.

“But they will, and they will embrace it the same as they have self-checkouts now.”

Japanese technology, which allows self-serve checkouts to see what you’re holding, is also being rolled out at shops internationally.

While across Sweden, stores are replacing produce stickers with laser markings, in a bid to make them easy to scan.

Coles and Woolworths are both monitoring mobile price scanning but are yet to make a move on the technology.