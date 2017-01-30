News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

Mobile purchases, camera scanning part of new wave of supermarket technology

Yahoo7 News /

The days of scanning mangoes as carrots at the self-serve supermarket checkouts could be over with new mobile price scanning on the horizon.

0419_1800_wa_food
0:58

Say goodbye to food poisoning
0803_nsw_bones
1:51

Bone broth is 'the perfect food'
0228_sun_tourismaus
3:26

The commercial success of Tourism Australia's Crocodile Dundee ad
Sea freezes over as UK gripped by Siberian storm
0:57

Sea freezes over as UK gripped by Siberian storm
0414_1800_nsw_counterfiet
1:18

Fair Trading seizes fake USB chargers
Paul Newman's rare Rolex could fetch $5M to $10M at aucti...
4:09

Paul Newman's rare Rolex could fetch $5M to $10M at aucti...
0907_1800_syd_petroltheft
2:00

Service stations install technology to stop petrol thieves
0921_1800_qld_cards
1:24

Growing calls for ID scanners to be scrapped at pubs and clubs
Inside L.A.'s most expensive apartment rental
3:09

Inside L.A.'s most expensive apartment rental
DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson on Super Bowl Security
2:40

DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson on Super Bowl Security
Lady Gaga stuns in Super Bowl 51 half time show
13:03

Lady Gaga stuns in Super Bowl performance
Super typhoon batters Philippines
0:40

Super typhoon batters Philippines
 

Under the new technology, shoppers scan products as they shop, and then walk out the door – after a quick bag check.

“This is a giant leap forward for the retail industry … and it’s something that we’ve heard about for a long time,” Australian Retailers Association spokesperson Russell Zimmerman said.

The mobile scanning technology. Source: 7 News

“It is coming, and it’s going to happen fairly soon.”

The no-register, no-queue system is giving new meaning to ringing up a sale, and it’s already live at American grocer Stop and Shop, and a store in Sweden.

Russell Zimmerman. Source: 7 News

“Like everything else, it’s going to take some time for consumers to accept it,” Mr Zimmerman said.

“But they will, and they will embrace it the same as they have self-checkouts now.”

The Japanese scan camera technology. Source: 7 News

Japanese technology, which allows self-serve checkouts to see what you’re holding, is also being rolled out at shops internationally.

While across Sweden, stores are replacing produce stickers with laser markings, in a bid to make them easy to scan.

Coles and Woolworths are both monitoring mobile price scanning but are yet to make a move on the technology.

Back To Top