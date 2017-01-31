Woman is sixth person dead following Bourke Street attack in Melbourne

A 33-year-old woman has become the sixth person to die as a result of the attack on the Bourke Street Mall 11 days ago.

The unidentified woman, from Blackburn South, died in hospital just before 7.30pm Monday evening, Victoria Police said in a statement.

Her family has requested she not be publicly identified at this stage.

The five other fatalities from the incident on Friday January 20 include a three-month-old baby boy Zachary Bryant, 10-year-old Thalia Hakin, 33-year-old Matthew Si, 22-year-old Jess Mudie and 25-year-old man from Japan.

Hospitals across the city have treated 37 other people injured during the incident, nine patients remain in hospital - one of those is still critical.

Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas has been charged with five counts of murder following the incident in addition to a slew of other pending charges. He is now expected to be charged with a sixth count.

The 26-year-old from Windsor has been remanded in custody and will appear in court in August.

On Sunday the brother of the accused killer shared a heartfelt message to the victims and their families.

Angelo Gargasoulas broke his silence on social media to express his sorrow to the victims of the tragedy.

He has been recovering in hospital after being allegedly stabbed by his brother hours before the deadly CBD attack.

On his Facebook account he wrote: “To all the families of the victims involved in last Friday's tragedy, my heart goes out to you and for all those still fighting in hospital, my thoughts are with you and your recovery.

“No one could've predicted what Jimmy did or that he'd do that, that morning.

“I'm fortunate enough to still have my life and the support I have received is unheard of!!!"

The mother of the youngest victim, baby Zachary Bryant, is struggling to come to terms with losing her little boy.

"It isn't getting any easier," Nawwar Hassan Bryant wrote on Facebook on Sunday after visiting the city's memorial sites.

"Every move I make, every corner of the house and every sight we pass by reminds me of my child. Memories of him are so deeply etched in my mind I automatically connect something I see to a memory of him," she wrote.

"Amidst all this sadness I feel so grateful to know there is so much love and kindness all around us.

"I feel for parents who have lost their children, especially in war-torn countries, and feel extremely lucky to have all this support where I am.

"To remember my son touched so many lives and even though for a moment in this world, he did so much. He exuded so much love."

A funeral for the baby boy was held at a mosque in Doncaster East last Tuesday.

Ms Hassan Bryant called the boy "perfect" in her eulogy.

"From the moment I found out I was pregnant with him right until the time I laid him down to rest, he was just perfect," she told mourners.

At the funeral service for 10-year-old victim Thalia Hakin, her father Tony said his wife Nathalie had woken that morning with full awareness of what had happened.

"Some maniac went and hurt my family and I don't know how to deal with it," he quoted his wife as saying.

He said only "pure evil" could have taken Thalia from her family.

Plans are in motion to erect a permanent memorial to the victims, but it could be built somewhere away from Bourke Street .

The city's buskers are uniting in grief in with their decision to spare the streets from music for two weeks since the attack.

The CBD's musos are planning a memorial benefit this Fridays, where they will play for 12 hours, with all the proceeds to be donated to the Bourke Street Fund to support families of the victims, The Age reported.

The attack outraged Australians across the country and prompted Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews to promise an overhaul of his state’s bail laws.

But pressure to beef up security in public spaces is now also coming from Canberra.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he wanted to see more bollards lining busy roads and footpaths to protect against vehicle attacks.

Anyone who witnessed the Bourke Street incident or who has information about it is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

A fund has been set up to raise money for those affected by the tragedy. Visit [vic.gov.au/bourkestreet|The Bourke Street Fund] for details on how to donate.