Mehajer accused of lying over unpaid wage claims

Yahoo7 News /

One-time Auburn Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer has been accused of lying in a Sydney court as his former cleaner claims he is owed $25,000 in unpaid wages.

Anping Yan has taken Mr Mehajer to court, after he says he was not paid for 10 months work cleaning Mr Mehajer’s Lidcombe apartment block.

Mr Mehajer claims he sacked Mr Yan and hired a new cleaner, but has been unable to produce any documents to back up his claims.

When asked to provide more details on the claimed new cleaner, Mr Mehajer was unable to do so.

Cleaner Anping Yan.

He says he made an oral contract with his sister Fatima’s company to handle the cleaning, but when subpoenaed to produce the evidence, failed to do so in court on Monday.

When asked by 7 News if he did complete the cleaning, Mr Yan was certain he did.

“I did that work for sure, I promise I did that work,” Mr Yan said outside court.

Mr Mehajer outside court at an earlier appearance.

When questioned by Mr Yan’s legal team to name the other cleaner, Mr Mehajer said “I don’t know” and told the court he doesn’t “recall the name”.

“This money (is) for me, only for me to buy food, pay my rent,” Mr Yan said.

The Lidcombe apartment block.

The once-publicity hungry Mehajer fled court on Monday without speaking to waiting media.

The judge has reserved her decision until April on the case.

Mr Mehajer at an earlier court hearing.

