Joyride to horror crash: Video showing moment chopper plunges into river

The terrifying moment a helicopter carrying four people crashes into a river has been caught on camera, capturing the final seconds leading up to the horrific collision.

Joy ride to horror crash: Video showing moment chopper plunges into river

Footage from the interior of the helicopter shows the tourists at the moment of take-off from the bank of Rio Turvo in Capitolio, Brazil.

Inside the chopper a woman can be seen in the front seat, sitting next to the pilot with two other passengers seated behind.

The vision shows the group seemingly excited, laughing and cheering from inside the chopper merely moments before the devastating impact.

Upon take-off the chopper appears to circle around the lake twice before finally spinning out of control and then finally nose-diving into the river below.

Horrified onlookers can be heard in the background screaming hysterically after witnessing the crash.

The helicopter was destroyed in the accident, however the three passengers and pilot reportedly miraculously escaped without major injury.

According to reports crash investigators believe the accident was caused by a strong tailwind that prevented the pilot from gaining altitude.

In other vision that has also been released since the crash, concerned onlookers can be seen rushing to the scene of the accident.

According to reports the chopper was owned by Wsfly tour company.

In the footage a motor alarm can be heard although it was reportedly ignored by the pilot, according to Aviation Safety Network.

