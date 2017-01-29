News

Policeman facing murder charges after pregnant wife stabbed to death in supermarket

Yahoo7 News /

A policeman in Colombia is facing murder charges after he was caught on camera allegedly stabbing his heavily pregnant partner to death in a supermarket.





CCTV inside the store in the country’s capital, Bogota, allegedly shows the man in a rampage, pushing and shoving innocent bystanders in the store as he searches for a weapon.

Local media have named the suspect as Fray Vicente Ardila Velazquez, and said he followed his wife, Angie Katerine Herrera, to the shops following an argument at home.

Angie Katerine Herrera pictured with her husband Fray Vicente Ardila Velazquez. Photo: Supplied

Video shows him jumping on to the counter where he grabbed a large knife underneath a set of scales and running through rows of produce in search of his wife.

A woman who stands in his way is grabbed by the throat and thrown to the ground by the maniacal officer.

The crazed man was filmed grabbing a large knife from the store's counter. Photo: Supplied

He grabs one woman by the throat and throws her to the ground. Photo: Supplied

Horrified onlookers attempt to drag Velazquez away from his partner as he towers over her, appearing to repeatedly stab her before fleeing the scene.

Brave bystanders managed to tackle him on his way out of the store, holding him until police arrived.

Velazquez was on leave at the time of the incident and is now facing murder charges, The Sun reports.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.

