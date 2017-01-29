Policeman facing murder charges after pregnant wife stabbed to death in supermarket

A policeman in Colombia is facing murder charges after he was caught on camera allegedly stabbing his heavily pregnant partner to death in a supermarket.

CCTV inside the store in the country’s capital, Bogota, allegedly shows the man in a rampage, pushing and shoving innocent bystanders in the store as he searches for a weapon.

Local media have named the suspect as Fray Vicente Ardila Velazquez, and said he followed his wife, Angie Katerine Herrera, to the shops following an argument at home.

Video shows him jumping on to the counter where he grabbed a large knife underneath a set of scales and running through rows of produce in search of his wife.

A woman who stands in his way is grabbed by the throat and thrown to the ground by the maniacal officer.

Horrified onlookers attempt to drag Velazquez away from his partner as he towers over her, appearing to repeatedly stab her before fleeing the scene.

Brave bystanders managed to tackle him on his way out of the store, holding him until police arrived.

Velazquez was on leave at the time of the incident and is now facing murder charges, The Sun reports.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.

