Man gets Patrick Gower tattoo on leg

A Christchurch man has the face of Newshub's political editor Patrick Gower permanently etched onto his calf.

Patrick Gower is permanently etched onto one man's leg. Photo: Instagram/JoshdTattoo/Getty Images

Caleb Julian got his latest work done by Josh de Jonge, a tattooist, sculptor and "all round artist", who uploaded a photo of the completed portrait to his Instagram page.

Beneath the caricature of Gower is written "I am the f**king news", a reference to a viral clip of him swearing on what looked like a live cross, but was actually a comedy skit.

"Paddy Gower! The face of our nation and a God among men. He IS the f**king news," de Jong wrote under the photo.

And the reason for the tattoo?

"Life's too short to be square isn't it?"Julian told Newshub.