Yahoo New Zealand

A Christchurch man has the face of Newshub's political editor Patrick Gower permanently etched onto his calf.

Man gets Patrick Gower tattoo on leg

Patrick Gower is permanently etched onto one man's leg. Photo: Instagram/JoshdTattoo/Getty Images

Caleb Julian got his latest work done by Josh de Jonge, a tattooist, sculptor and "all round artist", who uploaded a photo of the completed portrait to his Instagram page.

The tattoo of Gower. Credit: Instagram/@joshdtattoos

Beneath the caricature of Gower is written "I am the f**king news", a reference to a viral clip of him swearing on what looked like a live cross, but was actually a comedy skit.

"Paddy Gower! The face of our nation and a God among men. He IS the f**king news," de Jong wrote under the photo.

And the reason for the tattoo?

"Life's too short to be square isn't it?"Julian told Newshub.


