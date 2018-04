A body has been found in sand dunes at a popular beach in Melbourne’s south-east.

Police have closed a section of Chelsea Beach after the deceased, believe to be a man wearing a suit, was discovered on Saturday.

It’s thought the body may have been there for a number of days.

Police are yet to determine the cause of death.

Ambulance Victoria told AAP they were called to the beach just before 5pm on Saturday and that a female bystander who suffered a cardiac arrest was taken to a nearby hospital.