Brave Brisbane woman loses her battle with cystic fibrosis

Tributes are rolling in for a Brisbane make up artist who lost her battle with cystic fibrosis this week, after becoming an inspirational advocate for organ donation.

Nardya Miller died on Wednesday, just one day before the second anniversary of her double lung transplant.

The 25-year-old was told on January 11 she had one week to live, and shared her emotional farewell to loved ones after her body rejected the transplant.

Heartbroken family and friends have paid tribute to the bubbly, determined beauty who needed oxygen 24 hours a day over her final weeks.

“My heart aches. Nardya Miller you have left this world far too soon,” friend Sarah Elsmore said.

Others described Miller as “one in a million” and “a fighter to the end”.

"Not many of us know what it feels like to be told we aren't expected to live past our teenage years,” a grieving family member told APN.

"But Nardya achieved more in her short life than many of us could dream of.”

Family and friends are now rallying around Ms Miller’s fiancé Luke Fitzgerald who previously spoke publicly about the importance of organ donation.

More than $33,000 has already been raised for Mr Fitzgerald through a GoFundMe page.

“Nardya’s strength continues to define odds. After undergoing the double lung transplant she didn't realise she was so ill. Instead of letting this get the better of her she managed to start up her own beauty business, she bought a house with her beautiful fiancé Liam, she adopted three beautiful little fur babies and she started to make her dream of opening her own beauty store a reality,” Ms Miller’s cousin Tachae Douglas-Miller posted on the page.

“She didn't want to stop working as she didn't want to burden her fiancé with debt.”

Ms Miller's positive outlook on her illness inspired thousands across the country.

On her 25th birthday, Ms Miller posted about her milestone on social media with her trademark positive outlook.

"Some of you may wonder what I'm smiling about, well let me tell you, it's because I'm twenty freakin' five years young," she posted.

"Never did anyone expect me to make it this far in life but looky here mate, I'm still kicking on and there ain't no way I'm going anywhere without a fight."

