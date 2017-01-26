'Not race. Not gender. Just American': Black waitress stunned by huge tip, kind note from Trump supporters

Three white Texan men have left an African-American waitress stunned after they left her a huge tip and message of unity in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration speech.

'Not race. Not gender. Just American': Black waitress stunned by huge tip from Trump supporters

Jason White knew he and his friends stuck out when they walked into Busboys and Poets, a liberal Washington restaurant that promotes social justice, on Monday morning, and advised one of his friends to remove his red "Make America Great Again" cap.

When Rosalynd Harris, a waitress at Washington’s Busboys & Poets, spotted the three men walking into the restaurant together, she assumed they were in town for Trump's inauguration, even though the signature red baseball cap had been tucked away.

“I could tell they were from the south because they had their cowboy hats on, and I was like, ‘Oh, you’re not from the city,’” Harris told CBS affiliate WUSA-TV.

Harris had arrived at work that morning still high off the energy from the Women's March, the Washington Post reports, and was especially cheery when she greeted White and his two friends at their table.

They told her they were from west Texas, and White complimented Harris on her smile.

The 25-year-old African American said she didn’t treat the men any differently to any other customer she had so she was in for a big surprise when she cleared their table.

White had decided to leave Harris a US$450 (NZ$620) tip on their $72.60 bill, and a kind message.

“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues but if everyone would share this smile and kindness like your beautiful smile our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American," he wrote, adding, "God Bless."

We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness pic.twitter.com/S01SV3w8ts — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) January 24, 2017

The $450 was a nod to Trump, the 45th president, the 37-year-old dentist told the Washington Post, saying it was a symbolic gesture that he hoped everyone could move forward together.

He said he doesn't agree with all of Trump's rhetoric. He said he felt Trump's inauguration and the Women's March the next day were events which represented the foundation of what it means to be an American.

"We have to think about being better Americans, we have to look into ourselves and how we treat one another," he said. "If everyone did a little something to show respect, we can love one another."

Harris’ jaw dropped when she went and collected the receipt.

“Never judge a book by its cover and always be open with people to experience something miraculous like that,” Harris told WUSA-TV. “We may have different opinions and disagree on different issues, but the fact that he still looked at me as an equal and someone of value, it said something, like OK, not all hope is lost.”