Body found in Waikato River during search for missing 21-year-old

Police have not identified the body yet, however they were looking for 21-year-old Hazael Mailata who was last seen swimming in the river around 36 hours earlier near Grantham Street in Hamilton.

He had been swimming while his girlfriend watched on from the riverbank when he disappeared around 3am on Wednesday.

Fairfax reports that family members were there when the body was discovered and said they were thankful to "have their boy home".