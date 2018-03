A hitchhiker who allegedly assaulted a man and stole his car in Hawke's Bay has been arrested, police say.

Hitchhiker arrested after allegedly assaulting man

The 46-year-old Tauranga man is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police say the incident occurred at 10.45pm on Sunday on State Highway 2, at Whakaki, near Wairoa.

They say the victim, whose vehicle has been recovered, remains in Hawke's Bay Hospital and will need ongoing treatment.