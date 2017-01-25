Woman blocks car in for two hours after stranger repeatedly parks in driveway

A UK resident fed up with strangers parking on her driveway has taken matters into her own hands by blocking one man in for more than two hours.

Hannah Crocker, from Birmingham, arrived home to find one repeat offender had left his Audi on the private driveway of her share house.

"Usually I would just park further up the road, but I was so annoyed as this kept happening - neither me nor my housemates had any idea who it was, so I decided to block the driver in,” Ms Crocker told The Sun.

Parking her red Skoda across the entrance to the driveway, the 25-year-old spent the next few hours at home waiting for a knock at the door.

When no one arrived, she left her car on the street and went out with a friend – only to receive a call from her concerned housemate a few hours later.

"While I'd been out, one of my housemates called me and said the driver had come back - there was no way for him to get out, so he was just sitting in his car.

"But as time went on, he started to get more and more angry.”

The frustrated driver had called a friend for assistance and was trying to push Ms Crocker’s car from the road when she arrived home.

From an upstairs window, the housemate recorded the scene, showing the two men shoving the car from either side.

Ms Crocker confronted them, only to be met with a wave of anger.

"When I approached them, the two men started shouting at me, asking why I'd blocked them in.

"I asked why they'd been parking on my driveway, and their response was 'there's nowhere else to park'.

"I couldn't believe the cheek of them!”

Neither man apologised, and drove off when Ms Crocker eventually moved her car.

