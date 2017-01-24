BMW 're-looking' at Sonny Bill Williams sponsorship deal after photo with controversial Muslim cleric

Luxury car company BMW has confirmed it is reviewing its sponsorship deal with the All Blacks and Blues superstar Sonny Bill Williams, following the dual-code superstar's alleged link to a controversial Muslim cleric.

Sponsors review Sonny Bill Williams deals after links to controversial Muslim cleric

The car company was reportedly inundated with complaints from customers, in particular members of the LGBT and Jewish communities after a photo surfaced of Williams posing with Mufti Ismail Menk on Twitter.

It's claimed Williams is linked with clerics Erbrahim Bham and Mufti Ismail Menk, the latter is known for his controversial views against homosexuality.

WHAT A BEAST: Incredible footage of SBW's rehab journey emerges

Menk is known for his extreme anti-homosexual views, and was once recorded as saying: "With all due respect to the animals, [homosexuals] are worse than those animals".

Williams, a star All Black, was photographed with Menk several times and has tweeted about the pair.

BMW New Zealand's head of corporate communications, Paul Sherley, told Yahoo NZ that Williams' original contract remained unchanged.

However, the company confirmed they would be "re-looking" at his role.

Zimbabwe-born Menk was banned from six UK universities in 2013 in response to his anti-homosexual views.

Menk travels the world teaching his religious views and his visits to Western countries are often met with controversy.

There is currently no mention on BMW's website of Williams.

The car company website profiles its other brand ambassadors; shoe designer Kathryn Wilson and chef Josh Emmet.