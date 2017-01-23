Samsung reveals what went wrong with exploding Galaxy Note 7

Technology giant Samsung has finally explained what went wrong with its dodgy Galaxy Note 7 device, and issued an apology.

After a four-month investigation, the President of Samsung said some of the device batteries were missing the layer of protective tape in what’s been described as a “manufacturing error”.

Following a global recall that has put the company’s reputation at stake and seen $5 billion down the drain, the company blamed the rush to get the Note 7 to the market.

“Samsung was clearly trying to beat Apple to market and in doing so, they nearly innovated themselves out of existence,” Choice spokesperson Tom Godfrey said.

The investigation comes after the Galaxy Note 7 was banned from all airlines as it posed a fire danger, with some of the phones overheating and bursting into flames.

The Note 7 had been one of the most hyped products in the company’s eight-year history.

But as quickly as it arrived, the device blew up in the company’s face as consumers question the quality of its products.

After fires in washing machines and now phones, marketers say some consumers will be scared off the brand.

“Samsung are getting a bit on the nose, but if they have an airconditioner explode, they’re really in trouble,” marketer Toby Ralph said.