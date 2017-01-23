KFC addicts who can't get enough of the smell of the chicken's distinctive 11 "secret" herbs and spices will be delighted to learn one of company's limited-edition scented candles is going up for auction.

Limited edition KFC scented candle up for grabs at charity auction

The KFC-scented candle is being auctioned off to raise money for Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ).

The charity auction on Trade Me features seven unique items donated by famous Kiwis, with all proceeds going towards the charity.

Other items have been donated by freestyle skier Byron Wells, pro surfer Ella Williams, the Crusaders, surfer and all round waterman Daniel Kereopa, The Highlanders, Olympic slopestyle skier Anna Willcox, and Kiwi musician and SLSNZ ambassador and lifeguard, Jamie McDell.

The auction will be active from Sunday January 22 to Monday January 30.

The handmade candle went viral last year when the fast food chain shared a competition to win it on social media.

"What better way to light up your nights than with a limited edition KFC Scented Candle," KFC mused on social media. "Keen? To go in the draw to win one just suggest another piece of KFC merchandise you'd like to see from us in the comments below! Winners drawn Monday!"

The post received more than 5,000 like, 788 shares and more than 18,400 comments.

The competition ended on December 5, after running on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Several Facebook users pointed out that the smell of KFC often makes them take a detour via the restaurant's drive-thru so the merchandise idea might just give the company a good boost in sales.

"Does it smell like kfc because if I get this and it does I would eventually buy kfc because whenever I smell kfc I cant resist but I reckon you guys shoukd make kfc scratch and sniff stickers," a user said.

"Are you serious? A KFC scented candle?!? Where can I get these? I want that constant gurgle in my tummy that I get every time I smell those herbs and spices. You need ideas for other things that are KFC inspired? Scented smellies to put in your undies draw, or some sort of edible massage lubricant would be great (a whole new meaning to finger licking good if ya know what I mean)," a user commented.

The winning suggestion came from Shiz Irani, who thinks KFC should release KFC stamps "because the Colonel always delivers".

KFC has been an official gold partner of SLSNZ since 2012, raising over $750,000 for the national association to date.