'Bullied' teen returns to old job to murder former colleagues

A Canadian teenager has fronted court after he allegedly returned to his old workplace in a sickening attempt to kill his former colleagues.

'Bulied' teen returns to old job to murder former colleagues

Armed with a handgun and knife, Xavier Roy, 19, reportedly entered the IGA in the Quebec town of Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier before attempting to shoot one of two trapped employees in the face, only for the gun to jam.

Dressed in black from head-to-toe, Mr Roy can be seen purchasing a drink at the front of the store before entering a staff room out the back where he allegedly slashed concierge Christian Lopez in the head.

Chilling footage then captured the moment Mr Roy’s alleged murder plot backfired prompting shelf stacker Gabriel Blanchet and supervisor Karmilya Tardif to fight back.

“Damn, it doesn’t work,” the gunman said according to Mr Blanchet.

Fearing for their lives, the trapped employees can be seen wrestling the gun and knife out of Mr Roy’s hands before unmasking him, sending him fleeing from the store.

He was arrested at his parents’ home shortly after the attack.

The heroic actions of Mr Blanchet left him with wounds under his eye, temple, back and arm, forcing him to use his shirt as a makeshift tourniquet.

The courtroom heard from Mr Roy’s former manager, Maryse Mercier, who described the disgruntled teenager as a “model employee” with his only fault being asking for a few too many days off.

The jury also watched CCTV footage of Mr Roy enter a Canadian Tire store where he can be seen purchasing his weapons.

However, the accused’s father rejected claims of a happy employment at the IGA, telling the court his son was bullied by his colleagues and was left to his own devices after suffering a workplace injury, prompting his sudden resignation on June 11, 2015.

Court proceedings remain ongoing.