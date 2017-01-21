An exchange between incoming first lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama has been dubbed the most awkward inauguration moment ever.

Michelle Obama's priceless reaction to Melania Trump's parting gift

Before Donald Trump was sworn in this morning, he and his wife met with the Obamas at the White House for a pre-inauguration coffee ceremony.

As the two first families prepared to pose for photos, Mrs Trump handed Mrs Obama a surprise gift.

Footage of the exchange shows the outgoing First Lady apparently at a loss as to what she should do with it.

A few awkward moments later, Mr Obama takes it from his wife and into the White House.

But screengrabs of Michelle's expression have became an instant meme.

michelle: thanks for the gift melania



melania: thanks for the gift melania



michelle: not this again pic.twitter.com/MVFnhSnwzq — al (@chylersIexie) January 20, 2017

Trust me we feel you Michelle, we feel you on so many levels😕 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/pbSHnnoOJc — royce (@longlivetraww) January 20, 2017

We are all Michelle Obama today pic.twitter.com/lUZKP2mNU5 — Sarcasm (@TheFunnyTeens) January 20, 2017

*Michelle Obama opens Tiffany box from Melania and sees note* "Take me with you. I didn't vote for Donald either. Baron is a monster. Help." — Ad Absurdum (@_AdAbsurdum_) January 20, 2017

the only good moment of this inauguration is michelle jim-facing the camera like "why did she give me this box" pic.twitter.com/WoGAWfKS0l — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 20, 2017

