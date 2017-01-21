Michelle Obama's priceless reaction to Melania Trump's parting gift

News

Yahoo New Zealand /

An exchange between incoming first lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama has been dubbed the most awkward inauguration moment ever.

Before Donald Trump was sworn in this morning, he and his wife met with the Obamas at the White House for a pre-inauguration coffee ceremony.

As the two first families prepared to pose for photos, Mrs Trump handed Mrs Obama a surprise gift.

Footage of the exchange shows the outgoing First Lady apparently at a loss as to what she should do with it.

A few awkward moments later, Mr Obama takes it from his wife and into the White House.

But screengrabs of Michelle's expression have became an instant meme.















