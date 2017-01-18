Neglected, pregnant and ill dogs rescued from Melbourne house

In a confronting case of animal cruelty, dozens of neglected dogs have been rescued from a home in Melbourne.

Seven News understands 16 dogs have been recovered with the animals taken to a Meadows Heights vet clinic.

Some of the dogs have undergone surgery and had vaccinations.

Four of the dogs are pregnant, some of them have severe eye and flea problems, and many are having lumps and bumps checked out by vets.

There are still about 15 other dogs at the Melbourne property that will be rescued on Thursday.

“It wasn’t a very nice ordeal that they’ve come from,” Marisa Debattista from Second Chance Animal Rescue told 7 News.

“Definitely one no animal should go through, let alone a companion animal.

“They are very lucky to be in our care at the moment.”

At this stage 7 News understands the seizure is part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone found guilty of animal cruelty can face up to two years in jail.

If you want to adopt one of the dogs email: foster@secondchanceanimalrescue.com.au.

