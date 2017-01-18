Supermarket chain ALDI has been forced to apologise after it was exposed selling a Coles brand deodorant as a shoe deodoriser spray.

ALDI issues apology for selling Coles brand deodorant as shoe spray

ALDI customer Beck Wills said she heard rumours about the Powerforce Shoe Deodoriser 100g incorrect packaging and decided to test the item for herself.

In a video live-streamed on Facebook, Ms Wills is seen cutting away the ALDI packaging from the aerosol can and uncovers the Coles label.

“Look at that!” she says in the video.

“Antiperspirant deodorant, mind you, ALDI sold it as a shoe deodoriser spray.”

Ms Wills’ post has been shared almost 3000 times since it was uploaded on Friday, and viewed more than 130,000 times.

In a message posted to its Facebook page, ALDI Australia confirmed the product had been pulled from its shelves.

“We have withdrawn the product from sale and are investigating the error, however we can confirm the product is a shoe deodoriser and the content is true to the ALDI packaging.,” an ALDI Australia spokesperson said.

The spokesperson blamed a “packaging fault” for the error and issued an apology.

“You can continue to use the product for its stated purpose, or you are welcome to return it to your local ALDI for a full refund,” the spokesperson said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The item had been on sale in the Special Buys category for two days before Ms Wills’ video was uploaded and shared.

In separate images uploaded to Reddit, a male user shows his ALDI label reveal a Coles' Cool Fresh deodorant; Ms Wills' video revealed a Coles Sensitive deodorant.

ALDI says the despite the packaging error, the product is its own.