'Worst rescue of all time': Pair filmed plunging from Gold Coast apartment ledge

With good intentions but horrendous execution, two people have been filmed plunging from an apartment ledge in what has since been dubbed "the worst rescue attempt of all time".

It's unclear how the pair became stuck on the awning, however footage has emerged of a man trying to 'rescue' a young woman from the Gold Coast apartment block, as another open-armed ‘rescuer’ waited nearby on the footpath.

The footage, reportedly filmed at Surfers Paradise, showed the woman clutching tightly onto her would-be saviour’s arm.

This was when things went downhill.

With his grip loosening and the woman’s grip strengthening, the man was sent crashing towards the pavement, flipping mid-air before a seemingly painful concrete crunch.

A spokesperson for the Paradise Towers Apartments told News Corp they suspected the pair chose to drop down from the ledge after breaking into the building and struggling to find a way out.

“We don't know who these people are…I know what people are like … they have too much to drink and that's what they do,” the spokesperson said.

Originally shared on Facebook page, Lad Bible, some viewers appreciated the lighter side of the botched rescue.

“(You) know what I’m impressed with? The fact he managed to catch it in a 10 second Snapchat video,” Ciarin Giblin wrote.

“Hope they are all ok but I can’t stop laughing,” another added.

However, not everyone saw the funny side of it, raising serious concerns for those injured in the failed rescue.

“Not funny at all! The man in the white shirt clearly broke his right arm or dislocated his shoulder or even both. Not to mention landing on his spine from this height,” Chris Bressel said.

“Could have helped instead of filming it,” Lucas McEwen wrote.

Hitanshu Gaur also pointed out the conveniently obscured signage in the background.

“It already says die,” he wrote.

The raw footage has since been viewed more than nine-million times.