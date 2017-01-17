Who's in the wrong? Video of police car hitting Ford goes viral

A driver has filmed a NSW Police car crashing into another vehicle at an intersection in North Albury, sparking online debate over who was in the wrong.

The dash cam footage, filmed on Fallon St on January 14, has divided the Internet, with thousands taking to Facebook to have their say about who was in the wrong.

The crash was filmed on Saturday, when the police car and red Ford stopped at an intersection.

The Ford was given a green traffic light, however the police car had its lights flashing to indicate it would be crossing the junction.

The Ford was filmed slowing at the lights but then speeding up and cruising through the lights.

However the driver didn’t make it far, with the police car crashing into the side of the vehicle.

Two women inside the car filming the incident could be heard expressing their shock.

“Why did the copper do that? He’s seen him there,” one of the women can be heard saying.

The women felt the police officer was in the wrong and as they passed the two cars, one of them shouted, “you were in the wrong!”

Despite this many on Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook disagreed with the women and felt the police officer was in the right.

“Lights, sirens going… he has right of way. The d***head in the red car stopped to give way to him and then continued on,” Sam Costanzo wrote.

In NSW a driver must give way to a police car that is displaying a flashing light or sounding an alarm.

NSW Police told 7 News Online no one was injured in the crash and the incident was being investigated.

