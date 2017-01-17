'Look at that big boy': Monster croc seen lurking in shallow river rapids in NT

A giant four-metre crocodile has been filmed wading through shallow river rapids in the Northern Territory.

'Monster' crocodile spotted wading through shallow rapids in Northern Territory

The “monster” was spotted by crocodile wrangler and wildlife helper Matt Wright, who stars in the National Geographic series Outback Wrangler.

At first glance it’s easy to miss the croc, carefully camouflaged in the rocks.

But as Mr Wright zooms in, the giant animal starts to move, sliding down the rapids which is less than a metre deep.

“Look at that big boy. Not a bad sized crocodile, look at the size of that fella,” Mr Wright said as the animal wandered past.

“He is a monster!”

The video quickly went viral on Facebook, clocking up almost 800,000 views and 11,000 likes in 24 hours.

Viewers were stunned to see the crocodile in the rapids.

“And they reckon you are safe to swim in the rapids because crocs can't go down rocky rapids (sic),” one man said.

“So much for the rapids theory,” another commented.

“Stay in the rapids and you'll be right they said,” a woman wrote.

Others weren’t even aware of the crocodile’s presence until the camera zoomed in.

“Remember big crocs are travelling around this time of year, even in the nicest cleanest springs be careful and be croc wise,” Mr Wright captioned the video.

