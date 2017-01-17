News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Accused serial paedophile may have targeted close to 500 children

Yahoo India
Yahoo7 /

An alleged serial child rapist has been accused of targeting close to 500 children over the last 13 years in India.

0117_0700_sun-Shooting
2:53

Australians safe after mass shooting in Mexico kills five
0303_sn_william3
7:47

My William: Part 3
0303_1800_sa_madmarch
2:05

Action packed 'Mad March' in Adelaide
India soaks in colours of Holi
0:48

India soaks in colours of Holi
Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall
1:12

Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall
Florida officer and his dog in dramatic takedown
0:53

Florida officer and his dog in dramatic takedown
0227_1800_syd_cars
0:23

A million more cars to be recalled over faulty airbags
0225_0500_nat_schoolkds
0:28

New report reveals school kids struggling
0114_sun_weather
1:46

James is in Melbourne
0111_1800_nsw_wesser
1:02

Assault charges against Wesser dropped
0414_1800_nsw_counterfiet
1:18

Fair Trading seizes fake USB chargers
0520_1800_nsw_ecohuts
2:24

Australian eco hut program launched in NSW
 

Sunil Rastogi was arrested on the weekend and charged over three cases involving girls aged nine and ten.

Police said the 38-year-old married tailor was also being investigated for related paedophile crimes.

Rastogi is accused of travelling to Delhi by train to look for lone minor girls, then kidnapping and taking them to construction sites or isolated locations, before raping them and fleeing the city.

According to police, he said he could not remember the exact number of girls he had sexually assaulted since 2004 but said it could be in the “hundreds”.

Yahoo India reports the accused rapist nearly targeted five hundred children over the last 13 years.

Rastogi being led to court while masked. Photo: Yahoo India.

"Whenever he would find any minor girl going to home from school, he used to mislead her on the pretext that her father had sent some clothes or some other articles to give her and take her to an isolated place," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Omvir Singh told reporters.

"During interrogation, he confessed he committed the alleged offences and also revealed he committed similar offences with other girls in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand)," he added.

A 38-year-old accused paedophile, Sunil Rastogi, has allegedly confessed to assaulting hundreds of schoolgirls. The accused, who is a tailor by profession, was arrested at Delhi's New Ashok Nagar. Photo: Yahoo India.

Singh said a team was formed to identify the man after another complaint was received on 13 December.

The accused was arrested on January 15 and charged with rape, aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a minor, and criminal intimidation, in the three cases.

Back To Top