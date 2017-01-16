News

Boy, 7, dies in hospital after NSW quad bike accident

Yahoo7 News /

A seven-year-old boy has died in hospital after a quad bike accident in the New South Wales Riverina.

The young rider was left fighting for his life in Canberra Hospital following the incident on Sunday afternoon, but passed away on Monday morning.

The boy was riding the bike with a nine-year-old pillion passenger on a Barellan property, 60km east of Griffith.

The child was killed after the quad bike overturned. He later died at Canberra Hospital. Photo: Prime 7

Police were told the pair tried to turn and fell off the quad bike, which fell onto the younger boy.

The boy was taken to Griffith hospital but later airlifted to Canberra Hospital.

