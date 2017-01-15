Stowaway leech in Coles lettuce bag attaches to man's tongue

If you’re having trouble getting your kids to eat their salad, then it’s probably best they don’t see this footage of a blood-sucking leech found in a Coles salad bag.

Lachlan Robinson claims he purchased the pre-mixed bag of salad from a Coles supermarket before tucking in and giving the leech a new home.

“I tried to get it off with a fork and it just exploded in my mouth,” he told the Daily Mail.

Mr Robinson’s friend, Jack Shepherd, brought the incident to Coles' attention, sharing the image to its Facebook page and telling them that “For real guys… Probably do something about that aye”.

Coles replied to Mr Shepherd’s post, telling them that they had been in touch with Mr Robinson and they were in the process of following it up.

After going to the doctor to have his injured tongue checked out, the Sydney native shared a photo of the white welt his blood-sucking friend had left him.