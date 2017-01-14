Rescuers rush to save two from sinking Moreton Bay houseboat

There was an emergency rescue in Queensland this afternoon with two men saved from their sinking houseboat in popular Moreton Bay.



A distressed mayday call was issued just before 2pm when the boat started taking on water.

A local ferry service picked up the distress call up and relayed it to authorities.

Water police, volunteer marine rescue and the coastguard rushed to the scene.

Structural damage to the boat itself appears to be the cause of it taking on water and sinking.

The men on board have more than 30 years of experience on the water.

Luckily for its owner, who was on board, the boat is insured.

However, it’s now up to the insurance company to salvage the sunken vessel.

Police don't expect charges to be laid.

