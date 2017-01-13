WATCH: Woman's joy as impatient driver gets busted using emergency lane

A Victorian driver screamed out a big “yes!” in joy when she witnessed another driver get served up a big dish of karma.

Dash cam filmed the moment a cheeky driver decided to skip the heavy freeway traffic on Melbourne’s Western Ring Road.

Instead of waiting in line like everyone else, the driver raced down the side of the emergency lane instead.

Slow and steady certainly won the race in this case as, unfortunately for the driver, police were also waiting patiently in the traffic.

"Kristy" shared the footage to Dash Cam Owners Australia with the caption: “well this one got hit with the karma stick”.



“For all those times you see those people racing down the emergency lane in heavy freeway traffic and wish the cops were there to see,” she wrote.

Those in the car filming became increasing excited when they noticed the police officers had seen the offending driver.

“Get busted, get busted! Pull him in! Pull him in!” a woman in the car can be heard screaming out.

When police signal for the driver to stop she can be heard yelling, clapping and laughing “Yes!!!! Well done!” as a man in the car says “yeah, suck s**t”.

The filming car then drives past the offending car, laughing more at the driver’s misfortune as the traffic eases up and they continue on their way.

