News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
WATCH: Man's shares shocking video of himself doing a motorbike wheelie over entire bridge
WATCH: Shocking video of motorcyclist doing wheelie across entire bridge

Knife wielding would-be robber scared off by ladle waving staff

Yahoo7 News /

This is what happens when you bring a knife to a ladle fight…you lose.

Knife to a ladle fight

Knife to a ladle fight

A violent criminal, wanted on a string of robberies in New York showed up to a Chinese restaurant with a large knife, however he was scared off by workers who were wielding ladles.

The would-be robber was wielding a large knife. Source: NYPD

Footage of the shocking event shows the would-be robber wielding a sizable knife at the scene.

The incident occurred on January 4 when the burglar burst through the door of Chen’s Garden in Brooklyn.

Police described the man as wearing a black mask, an orange hoodie, faded coloured jeans and orange work shoes.

The moment a knife wielding man jumps the counter. Source: NYPD

In the footage the would-be robber can be seen striding up to the counter of the restaurant.

He then pulls out a long knife and begins waving it at a female employee.

The woman, visibly terrified, backs away from the counter as the offender attempts to jump onto the counter.

The moment other staff members come after the would-be robber. Source: NYPD

However, from the back of the restaurant, two male employees appear and begin wildly waving ladles at the would-be thief.

The man then runs out of the restaurant with his knife still in hand.

Police suspect the offender also robbed a nearby Baskin Robbins located in the same mall strip.

Back To Top