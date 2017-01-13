Knife wielding would-be robber scared off by ladle waving staff

This is what happens when you bring a knife to a ladle fight…you lose.

Knife to a ladle fight

A violent criminal, wanted on a string of robberies in New York showed up to a Chinese restaurant with a large knife, however he was scared off by workers who were wielding ladles.

Footage of the shocking event shows the would-be robber wielding a sizable knife at the scene.

The incident occurred on January 4 when the burglar burst through the door of Chen’s Garden in Brooklyn.

Police described the man as wearing a black mask, an orange hoodie, faded coloured jeans and orange work shoes.

In the footage the would-be robber can be seen striding up to the counter of the restaurant.



He then pulls out a long knife and begins waving it at a female employee.

The woman, visibly terrified, backs away from the counter as the offender attempts to jump onto the counter.

However, from the back of the restaurant, two male employees appear and begin wildly waving ladles at the would-be thief.

The man then runs out of the restaurant with his knife still in hand.

Police suspect the offender also robbed a nearby Baskin Robbins located in the same mall strip.