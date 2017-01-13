WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT: Domestic violence victim support groups have slammed a Victorian brewery advertisement posted on Facebook as “disgraceful” as they claimed it encouraged violence.

Victorian brewery removes 'satire' Facebook post slammed for making light of domestic violence

Bendigo brewery shared the video on the True Brew Facebook page on Thursday, which showed an actor hitting other men, women, children and a cat.

The footage was accompanied by the caption: “When your mates say they can’t make it to True Brew on a Friday night.”

The video was a rip from a Comedy Channel parody of the Australian book and television show The Slap.

Within hours of it being uploaded the video was removed, after complaints from several Facebook users.

“Bad choice,” one follower wrote.

“Domestic violence, and violent behaviour shouldn’t be promoted as acceptable in this way and used to advertise your business.”

“Not appropriate,” another commenter added.

True Brew co-owner Lachy Poyser told the Bendigo Advertiser that the video was intended as a “comedic satire”.

He described it as a “slip-up” that had been rectified.

“We were seeing it as something that was basically comedic satire and not something that was supposed to encourage violence, especially domestic violence,” Mr Poyser said.

“Once people started getting upset about it, we chose to take it down instead of upsetting anymore people.”

Mr Poyser said a female staff member who was present when the video was uploaded was not offended by the posting.

Domestic violence victims advocates have since slammed the post as “disgraceful” and accused it of trivializing the issue.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, phone 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.